Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
24.07.23
15:57 Uhr
19,894 Euro
+0,226
+1,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,90619,91016:13
19,90419,90616:13
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 15:38
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile: T-Mobile Supports First Responders in Oregon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / After T-Mobile's 5G network enabled Pano AI's early detection of the Boulder Wildfire in Oregon's Mt. Hood National Forest earlier this week, T-Mobile's Emergency Response team deployed to the Tygh Valley Spike Camp to bring a boost to network capacity and provide critical support to brave responders stationed at the frontline of the containment.

While T-Mobile's network was not impacted by the wildfire, T-Mobile teams were on-site to provide an enhanced network experience to 324 users that consumed over 414GB of open and secure Wi-Fi - critical connectivity that allowed crews to order supplies, download maps in real-time and manage the operation's command post. And as connectivity during a natural disaster is about more than incident command and communications, T-Mobile was able to support cellular traffic in excess of 60GB for firefighters, linemen and logistics personnel who were able to call loved ones during their downtime.

T-Mobile's Emergency Response Team stands ready to engage with state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile's 2023 Emergency Response

T-Mobile, Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture

T-Mobile Supports First Responders during the Boulder Fire

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769871/TMobile-Supports-First-Responders-in-Oregon

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.