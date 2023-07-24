T-Mobile: T-Mobile Supports First Responders in Oregon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / After T-Mobile's 5G network enabled Pano AI's early detection of the Boulder Wildfire in Oregon's Mt. Hood National Forest earlier this week, T-Mobile's Emergency Response team deployed to the Tygh Valley Spike Camp to bring a boost to network capacity and provide critical support to brave responders stationed at the frontline of the containment.

While T-Mobile's network was not impacted by the wildfire, T-Mobile teams were on-site to provide an enhanced network experience to 324 users that consumed over 414GB of open and secure Wi-Fi - critical connectivity that allowed crews to order supplies, download maps in real-time and manage the operation's command post. And as connectivity during a natural disaster is about more than incident command and communications, T-Mobile was able to support cellular traffic in excess of 60GB for firefighters, linemen and logistics personnel who were able to call loved ones during their downtime.

T-Mobile's Emergency Response Team stands ready to engage with state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

