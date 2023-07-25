DJ BILENDI: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates

BILENDI BILENDI: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates 25-Jul-2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates Paris, July 25, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the release of its H1 2023 revenues. Q2 H1 In MEUR, unaudited 2022 2023 ? ? 2022 2023 ? ? at cer[1] at cer1 France 3,4 3,6 +5,4% +5,4% 6,8 6,8 +0,5% +0,5% International 12,5 12,1 -2,8% -1,5% 22,6 22,8 +0,9% +2,4% Total 15,9 15,8 -1,0% 0,0% 29,3 29,6 +0,8% +2,0%

In Q2 2023, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR15.8 million, down slightly by -1.0% compared to Q2 2022 and stable at constant exchange rates.

Outside France, total revenues of EUR12.1 million decreased by -2.8% (-1.5% at constant exchange rates), after an upbeat first quarter.

In France, after a first-quarter decline, business picked up in the second quarter, with revenues increasing +5.4% to EUR3.6 million.

Over the half-year, consolidated revenues for Bilendi Group came to EUR29.6 million, up +0,8% when compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, revenues were up +2,0%.

This trend should be assessed in the light of an exceptional first half of 2022, with reported growth of +51.2%, of which +11.4% was organic at constant exchange rates. In an uncertain economic environment, sales continued to be characterised by irregular monthly variations.

Launch of an AI-supported interactive research platform

In June, Bilendi announced the launch of a new version of Bilendi Discuss, developed in a multi-channel environment, with new features and powered by both ChatGPT and its in-house AI.

This new version meets market research requirements and is tailored to the needs of researchers who are looking for a fluid and intuitive tool, enabling them to obtain more in-depth and human information.

Integrated into this platform to automate a large part of the analysis process, BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), Bilendi's artificial intelligence, is built on innovative in-house algorithms, proprietary AI and advanced rapid engineering techniques for ChatGPT developed by Bilendi's in-house experts.

With this launch, Bilendi confirms its ability to offer the very latest tools and technologies, which will not only open up new opportunities but also drive future growth for the Group.

Appointment of Gilles Richard as Chief Financial Officer

Bilendi announces the appointment of Gilles Richard as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Magali Aldon, who is leaving the Group for personal reasons. Gilles Richard took up his new position on June 1, 2023.

After graduating from Paris Dauphine University, Gilles worked for ten years as financial controller for subsidiaries of major industrial groups, including Siemens, and then for two technology start-ups, Poséidon Technologies and DxO.

Gilles then spent nearly 15 years as CFO of SMEs, at Médiaperformances, France's leading shopper marketing company, and then at SAB, a banking software editor.

2026 objectives confirmed

The Group is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, i.e. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: results for the first half of 2023: October 4, 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61,5 million, up +39,5% of which +6,3% on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - Qualification as an "innovative company" by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

[1] At constant exchange rates

