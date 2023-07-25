Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:02 Uhr
17,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,44018,02018:53
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 18:22
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates

DJ BILENDI: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates 
25-Jul-2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million 
+2.0% at constant exchange rates 
 
Paris, July 25, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the release of its H1 2023 
revenues. 
 
           Q2             H1 
In MEUR, unaudited 
           2022 2023 ?   ?      2022 2023 ?   ? 
                   at cer[1]          at cer1 
France        3,4 3,6 +5,4% +5,4%    6,8 6,8 +0,5% +0,5% 
International     12,5 12,1 -2,8% -1,5%    22,6 22,8 +0,9% +2,4% 
Total         15,9 15,8 -1,0% 0,0%    29,3 29,6 +0,8% +2,0%

In Q2 2023, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR15.8 million, down slightly by -1.0% compared to Q2 2022 and stable at constant exchange rates.

Outside France, total revenues of EUR12.1 million decreased by -2.8% (-1.5% at constant exchange rates), after an upbeat first quarter.

In France, after a first-quarter decline, business picked up in the second quarter, with revenues increasing +5.4% to EUR3.6 million.

Over the half-year, consolidated revenues for Bilendi Group came to EUR29.6 million, up +0,8% when compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, revenues were up +2,0%.

This trend should be assessed in the light of an exceptional first half of 2022, with reported growth of +51.2%, of which +11.4% was organic at constant exchange rates. In an uncertain economic environment, sales continued to be characterised by irregular monthly variations.

Launch of an AI-supported interactive research platform

In June, Bilendi announced the launch of a new version of Bilendi Discuss, developed in a multi-channel environment, with new features and powered by both ChatGPT and its in-house AI.

This new version meets market research requirements and is tailored to the needs of researchers who are looking for a fluid and intuitive tool, enabling them to obtain more in-depth and human information.

Integrated into this platform to automate a large part of the analysis process, BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), Bilendi's artificial intelligence, is built on innovative in-house algorithms, proprietary AI and advanced rapid engineering techniques for ChatGPT developed by Bilendi's in-house experts.

With this launch, Bilendi confirms its ability to offer the very latest tools and technologies, which will not only open up new opportunities but also drive future growth for the Group.

Appointment of Gilles Richard as Chief Financial Officer

Bilendi announces the appointment of Gilles Richard as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Magali Aldon, who is leaving the Group for personal reasons. Gilles Richard took up his new position on June 1, 2023.

After graduating from Paris Dauphine University, Gilles worked for ten years as financial controller for subsidiaries of major industrial groups, including Siemens, and then for two technology start-ups, Poséidon Technologies and DxO.

Gilles then spent nearly 15 years as CFO of SMEs, at Médiaperformances, France's leading shopper marketing company, and then at SAB, a banking software editor.

2026 objectives confirmed

The Group is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, i.e. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: results for the first half of 2023: October 4, 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61,5 million, up +39,5% of which +6,3% on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - Qualification as an "innovative company" by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations 
 Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot   Isabelle Dray 
 nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr      idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 11        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] At constant exchange rates

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: H1 2023 revenues: EUR29.6 million +2.0% at constant exchange rates 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1688091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1688091 25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.