Everest Global Plc - Application for Lifting of Temporary Suspension

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2023

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Application for Lifting of Temporary Suspension

Further to the Company publishing its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022 (FY22 Results") and having completed the upload of the FY22 Results to the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") National Storage Mechanism at www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism, the Company announces that it has applied to the FCA to lift the temporary suspension of its listing on the Official List of the FCA of its ordinary shares of 2p each, which was put in place on 1 March 2023 pending the publication of its FY22 Results.

The Company will update the market on such application in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

