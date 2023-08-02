Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.24 Billion, Above Midpoint of Guidance and up 6.5% YoY as Reported and 6.9% YoY in Constant Currency(2)

Record 12-Month Backlog of $4.14 Billion, up ~5% YoY

Improved Profitability Reflecting Continued Focus on Operational Excellence

Additional $1.1 Billion Share Repurchase Program Authorized

Launched Amdocs amAIz, a Cutting-Edge Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Framework

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

Record revenue of $1,236 million, up 6.5% as reported and up 6.9% in constant currency (2) ; revenue was above the midpoint of $1,215-$1,255 million guidance range

Record revenue of $831 million in North America, up 5.4%, and record revenue of $187 million in Europe, up 28.2%

Record managed services revenue of $720 million, equivalent to approximately 58% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32, above the guidance range of $1.16-$1.26, primarily due to a lower than anticipated GAAP effective tax rate

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.57, above the guidance range of $1.45-$1.51, primarily due to a lower than anticipated non-GAAP effective tax rate

GAAP operating income of $183 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.8%, up 20 basis points as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter and down 10 basis points sequentially

Non-GAAP operating income of $220 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.8%, up 20 basis points as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter and unchanged sequentially, reflecting a continued focus on operational excellence

Free cash flow of $144 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $173 million, less $29 million in net capital expenditures and other (1)

Repurchased $129 million of ordinary shares during the third fiscal quarter

Record twelve-month backlog of $4.14 billion, up approximately 5% as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter

Completed the acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business on June 30, 2023 for a net consideration of approximately $90 million

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

"Q3 was another solid quarter for Amdocs as we executed our strategy to bring cutting-edge innovation across our core growth pillars of digital modernization, 5G monetization, cloud, and network automation. Record revenue of $1.24 billion was up 6.9% in constant currency(2), driven by our best-ever performance in North America and Europe. Q3 was also notable for new cloud-related deals with two North American Tier 1 operators, including a collaboration with TELUS in Canada to move on-premise applications to the public cloud. As a market leader, we further strengthened our position with the launch of Amdocs amAIz, the industry's first enterprise-grade Generative AI framework which creates a cutting-edge foundation for global communications service providers to benefit from the immense potential of the Gen AI era," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

"Consistent with our reputation for superb execution, we achieved a high number of project milestones in support of our customers' digital transformation journeys. XL Axiata in Indonesia is one of many examples, where the migration to our newest highly robust and scalable system recently surpassed 80 million prepaid subscribers. In managed services, we delivered a record quarter as we continued to expand the scope of existing activities while also signing new first-time customers under long-term engagements. Adding to our list of third quarter achievements, we also improved our profitability compared with a year ago, mainly driven by our cost leadership focus, including the implementation of automation and other sophisticated tools," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, "As a key technology enabler to the communications industry, we see a large pipeline of opportunities as our customers' consider the multi-year investments needed to unlock the potential of cloud-based 5G and broadband networks, Generative AI, and improved consumer and B2B experience. Customer engagement levels remain high, but the impact of economic uncertainty and industry pressure is leading our customers to prioritize and carefully evaluate their investments. Taking everything into consideration, we now expect revenue growth in constant currency(2) to be slightly below the 8% midpoint of our original guidance range of 6% to 10% for fiscal 2023, while delivering improved year-over-year profitability and robust earnings to cash conversion for the full year."

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)



In millions

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Actual Guidance Revenue $ 1,236 $ 1,215 - $1,255 Revenue Growth, as reported 6.5% Revenue Growth, constant currency (2) 6.9%

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 was above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance and includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million compared to our guidance assumptions

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In thousands, expect per share data

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 GAAP Measures Net Income $ 160,115 $ 128,466 Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 159,428 $ 128,466 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.04

Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Net Income $ 189,605 $ 156,520 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 188,918 $ 156,520 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.27

Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation: Returning Cash to Shareholders

M&A Activity: On June 30, 2023, Amdocs completed the acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business for a net consideration of approximately $90 million

On June 30, 2023, Amdocs completed the acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business for a net consideration of approximately $90 million Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August 2, 2023, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share and set September 29, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 27, 2023

On August 2, 2023, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share and set September 29, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 27, 2023 Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $129 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The board of directors has approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $1.1 billion of ordinary shares at the company's discretion; this plan has no expiration date and is in addition to the current authorization, which, as of June 30, 2023, provided for up to $156 million of remaining repurchase authorization. Between the two authorizations, we have up to $1.26 billion of remaining repurchase authority

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog was a record $4.14 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up approximately 5% as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook



In millions, except per share data

Q4 - 2023 Revenue $ 1,220-$1,260 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67-$0.81 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38-$1.44

Fourth quarter revenue guidance assumes negative $2m sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes restructuring charges of approximately $0.33-$0.40 per share, equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.17-$0.19 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.11 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook



FY 2023 - Year-over -Year growth

Current guidance Previous guidance Revenue Growth, as reported 6.3%-7.1% 6.0%-8.0% Revenue Growth, constant currency (2) 7.2%-8.0% 7.0%-9.0% GAAP Diluted earnings per share (3.0)%-0.0% 3.0%-10.0% Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share 11.0%-12.0% 9.0%-13.0% FY 2023, in millions Current guidance Previous guidance Free Cash Flow (1) $ 700 $ 700

Full year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.9% year-over-year, as compared with an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% year-over-year previously, and an immaterial contribution from the consolidation of TEOCO's service assurance business

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.60-$0.62 per share, restructuring charges of approximately $0.49-$0.55 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.38 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

The impact of the acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business on Amdocs' non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in the full fiscal year 2023

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13.0% to 17.0% for the full year fiscal 2023

Free cash flow(1) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, and excludes payments related to the anticipated restructuring charges

The forward looking statements regarding our fourth fiscal quarter 2023 and full year fiscal 2023 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, global or regional events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continue to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(2) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

restructuring and unusual charges or benefits (such as a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket);

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for non-recurring and unusual charges (such as capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket), and payments of acquisition related liabilities. Normalized free cash flow is not comparable to free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(2) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, risks associated with operating businesses in the international market, and our ability to be successful in our artificial intelligence initiatives. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and in our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 filed on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 filed on May 22, 2023.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,235,962 $ 1,160,290 $ 3,644,986 $ 3,410,193 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 804,007 748,214 2,356,341 2,206,189 Research and development 92,162 89,479 277,162 258,488 Selling, general and administrative 143,777 136,110 430,327 399,168 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 13,302 17,173 41,555 53,237 Restructuring charges - - 24,536 - 1,053,248 990,976 3,129,921 2,917,082 Operating income 182,714 169,314 515,065 493,111 Interest and other expense, net (4,421) (7,811) (12,322) (18,992) Gain from sale of a business - - - 10,000 Income before income taxes 178,293 161,503 502,743 484,119 Income tax expense 18,178 33,037 62,447 63,554 Net income $ 160,115 $ 128,466 $ 440,296 $ 420,565 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 687 - 1,598 - Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 159,428 $ 128,466 $ 438,698 $ 420,565 Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.33 $ 1.05 $ 3.65 $ 3.41 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.32 $ 1.04 $ 3.62 $ 3.39 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.435 $ 0.395 $ 1.265 $ 1.150 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 119,520 122,319 120,230 123,271 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 120,351 123,153 121,070 124,098

AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,235,962 $ 1,160,290 $ 3,644,986 $ 3,410,193 Non-GAAP operating income 220,222 204,325 647,497 599,557 Non-GAAP net income 189,605 156,520 545,445 497,599 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited 188,918 156,520 543,847 497,599 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.27 $ 4.49 $ 4.01 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 120,351 123,153 121,070 124,098

Free Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 172,557 $ 166,826 $ 550,259 $ 539,800 Purchases of property and equipment, net (a) (28,983) (40,904) (97,805) (145,400) Free Cash Flow $ 143,574 $ 125,922 $ 452,454 $ 394,400

Normalized Free Cash Flow (b) for the nine months ended June 30, 2022: $489,619, excluding net capital expenditures related to the new campus, development of $77,676, payment for acquisition related liability of $14,350, and tax payment on sale of business of $3,193.

Normalized Free Cash Flow (b) for the three months ended June 30, 2022: $144,182, excluding net capital development of $18,260 expenditures related to the new campus.

(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net" include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $380 and $521 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(b) Since Q12023, the Normalized Free Cash Flow is no longer applicable.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue $ 804,007 $ - $ (11,852) $ (152) $ - $ - $ 792,003 Research and development 92,162 (2,037) 90,125 Selling, general and administrative 143,777 (10,165) 133,612 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 13,302 (13,302) - Total operating expenses 1,053,248 (13,302) (24,054) (152) - 1,015,740 Operating income 182,714 13,302 24,054 152 - 220,222 Interest and other expense, net (4,421) $ 508 (3,913) Income tax expense 18,178 8,526 26,704 Net income 160,115 13,302 24,054 152 508 (8,526) 189,605 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 687 687 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 159,428 $ 13,302 $ 24,054 $ 152 $ 508 $ (8,526) $ 188,918

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 748,214 $ - $ (8,523) $ 284 $ - $ - $ 739,975 Research and development 89,479 (1,495) 87,984 Selling, general and administrative 136,110 (8,104) 128,006 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 17,173 (17,173) - Total operating expenses 990,976 (17,173) (18,122) 284 - - 955,965 Operating income 169,314 17,173 18,122 (284) - - 204,325 Interest and other expense, net (7,811) 500 (7,311) Income tax expense 33,037 7,457 40,494 Net income $ 128,466 $ 17,173 $ 18,122 $ (284) $ 500 $ (7,457) $ 156,520

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,356,341 $ - $ (30,568) $ (1,436) $ - $ - $ 2,324,337 Research and development 277,162 (5,224) 271,938 Selling, general and administrative 430,327 (29,113) 401,214 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 41,555 (41,555)

- Restructuring charges 24,536 (24,536) - Total operating expenses 3,129,921 (41,555) (64,905) (1,436) (24,536) - 2,997,489 Operating income 515,065 41,555 64,905 1,436 24,536 - 647,497 Interest and other expense, net (12,322) 508 (11,814) Income tax expense 62,447 27,791 90,238 Net income 440,296 41,555 64,905 1,436 24,536 508 (27,791) 545,445 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,598 1,598 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 438,698 $ 41,555 $ 64,905 $ 1,436 $ 24,536 $ 508

$ (27,791) $ 543,847

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Gain from sale of a business Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,206,189 $ - $ (23,740) $ (509) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,181,940

Research and development 258,488 (4,093) 254,395 Selling, general and administrative 399,168 (24,867) 374,301 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 53,237 (53,237) - Total operating expenses 2,917,082 (53,237) (52,700) (509) - - - 2,810,636 Operating income 493,111 53,237 52,700 509 - - - 599,557 Interest and other expense, net (18,992) (2,005) (20,997) Gain from sale of a business 10,000 $ (10,000) - Income tax expense 63,554 17,407 80,961 Net income $ 420,565 $ 53,237 $ 52,700 $ 509 $ (10,000) $ (2,005) $ (17,407) 497,599

AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 517,657 $ 573,377 Short-term interest-bearing investments 231,858 244,603 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $195,028 and $157,165, respectively 1,076,123 946,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 270,197 238,390 Total current assets 2,095,835 2,003,147

Property and equipment, net 783,257 794,287 Lease assets 149,586 176,884 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,897,340 2,841,137 Other noncurrent assets 613,324 574,938 Total assets $ 6,539,342 $ 6,390,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,054,029 $ 955,658 Lease liabilities 39,609 43,336 Deferred revenue 307,708 253,686 Total current liabilities 1,401,346 1,252,680 Lease liabilities 111,869 138,378 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 645,549 645,117 Other noncurrent liabilities 728,302 793,940 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity 3,608,378 3,517,769 Noncontrolling interests 43,898 42,509 Total equity 3,652,276 3,560,278 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,539,342 $ 6,390,393

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 440,296 $ 420,565 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 148,412 174,712 Amortization of debt issuance cost 432 421 Equity-based compensation expense 64,905 52,700 Gain from sale of a business - (10,000) Deferred income taxes (45,906) (20,442) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 2,185 2,028 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (128,371) (157,557) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (34,353) 3,534 Other noncurrent assets 3,410 27,918 Lease assets and liabilities, net (2,937) 3,603 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel 108,922 (63,804) Deferred revenue 1,207 28,465 Income taxes payable, net (42,744) 19,903 Other noncurrent liabilities 34,801 57,754 Net cash provided by operating activities 550,259 539,800 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (a) (97,805) (145,400) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 15,553 20,043 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments - (34,275) Net cash paid for business acquisitions (84,425) (24,430) Net cash received from sale of a business - 10,000 Other (2,438) (5,030) Net cash used in investing activities (169,115) (179,092) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Repurchase of shares (334,499) (400,922) Proceeds from employee stock option exercises 45,975 72,957 Payments of dividends (147,679) (137,893) Distribution to noncontrolling interests (208) - Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (453) (6,153) Net cash used in financing activities (436,864) (472,011) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (55,720) (111,303) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 573,377 709,064 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 517,657 $ 597,761

AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 North America $ 830.9 $ 829.0 $ 812.7 $ 794.4 $ 788.0 Europe 187.3 171.7 168.7 146.4 146.1 Rest of the World 217.8 222.6 204.3 225.7 226.2 Total Revenue $ 1,236.0 $ 1,223.3 $ 1,185.7 $ 1,166.5 $ 1,160.3



Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Managed Services Revenue $ 719.8 $ 718.9 $ 699.8 $ 714.6 $ 717.9 as of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 12-Month Backlog $ 4,140 $ 4,110 $ 4,090 $ 3,970 $ 3,950

