Amdocs Management Limited: MWC24: Amdocs amAIz Empowers Service Providers to Create GenAI-Powered Experiences Based on Telco-Verticalized Framework, Introduces New Use Cases and Advanced Copilots

Amdocs' amAlz platform brings new Generative AI-powered applications to customers faster, enabling them to benefit from the immense potential of GenAI while also providing enterprise-grade security, reliability, and performance

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced new capabilities related to its telco-native Generative AI (GenAI) platform, amAIz.

Amdocs amAIz, built in strong collaboration with GenAI industry leaders Microsoft and NVIDIA, combines carrier-grade architecture, leveraging hyperscalers and open-source technology with large language models (LLMs) embedded into monetization, experience, business, and operational systems. This enables CSPs (Communications service providers) to benefit from the immense potential of GenAI while providing cost-effective token consumption due to predefined, accurate, telco-specific capabilities.

Amdocs' CES24 (Customer Experience Suite) suite is now enhanced with telco native GenAI copilots. Advanced capabilities powered by Amdocs' amAIz include:

Customer Engagement Platform : Creates an interconnected experience from sales to care. Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the Customer Engagement Platform includes multiple copilot products across customer service, sales, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), order management, and more, boosting user efficiency and enhancing customer journeys while streamlining the lead-to-cash process.

: Creates an interconnected experience from sales to care. Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the Customer Engagement Platform includes multiple copilot products across customer service, sales, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), order management, and more, boosting user efficiency and enhancing customer journeys while streamlining the lead-to-cash process. Amdocs CPQ Pro : Delivers a streamlined enterprise sales experience by leveraging a new embedded copilot to easily create proposals with innovative solutions, optimize pricing, and summarize agreements with terms and conditions, reducing the overall sales process duration and accelerating revenues for CSPs.

: Delivers a streamlined enterprise sales experience by leveraging a new embedded copilot to easily create proposals with innovative solutions, optimize pricing, and summarize agreements with terms and conditions, reducing the overall sales process duration and accelerating revenues for CSPs. Amdocs Catalog : Generates optimized and targeted offers in minutes by leveraging a newly embedded copilot and machine learning capabilities, providing CSPs with AI-driven insights and recommendations and accelerating time to market.

: Generates optimized and targeted offers in minutes by leveraging a newly embedded copilot and machine learning capabilities, providing CSPs with AI-driven insights and recommendations and accelerating time to market. Amdocs Intelligent Network Suite: New copilots are leveraged to provide actionable insights from network and service data. They correlate events and impacted customers and provide prioritized recommendations through closed-loop automation. This ensures that service providers can operate more efficiently and provide better connected experiences.

Bringing new GenAI use cases to market faster

Latest use cases for an improved customer experience : With Bill Inquirer, CSPs can better solve customers' billing-related inquiries and recommend alternative products or add-ons, increasing call deflection rates by 20% or more, and reducing average handling time of assisted calls by up to 20%. Using Conversational Selling, personalized offerings can now be searched and refined according to a customer's needs during sales engagements, increasing sales conversion rates.

: With Bill Inquirer, CSPs can better solve customers' billing-related inquiries and recommend alternative products or add-ons, increasing call deflection rates by 20% or more, and reducing average handling time of assisted calls by up to 20%. Using Conversational Selling, personalized offerings can now be searched and refined according to a customer's needs during sales engagements, increasing sales conversion rates. Faster development of telco-specific GenAI apps: Pre-built flows based on telco best-practices allows Amdocs to accelerate building of GenAI apps. This approach includes design-time evaluation capabilities, as well as fine-tuned LLMs and prompts enhanced by telco data sets, telco taxonomy, and RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) to improve accuracy and optimize the costs of tokens.

"With Amdocs amAIz and our partnerships with generative AI leaders, we believe that we have an unmatched platform that can transform the telecom industry," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Moving from vision to reality, our industry-leading generative AI use cases and copilots are both ready to implement today to deliver real, measurable value to our customers in every business domain - from customer digital experience to monetization, ordering to network optimization."

"Telcos around the world are seeking the most efficient and secure avenues to harness the power of generative AI for enhanced proficiency," said Chris Penrose, Global Head of Business Development at ?NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Amdocs, by providing support with the NVIDIA AI foundry, will help telcos discover new possibilities to enhance customer service and operate networks more efficiently."

"Our continued work with Amdocs demonstrates our mutual commitment to industry innovation by helping CSPs accelerate their transformation with new technologies like generative AI," said Rick Lievano, CTO Worldwide Telecommunications Industry, Microsoft. "By leveraging Amdocs' cutting-edge telco solutions and deep industry expertise, along with the trusted, enterprise-class Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Copilot, we can help drive business transformation for CSPs worldwide while also bringing innovative use cases to market for both consumer and enterprise customers."

"The most immediate challenge for the market is addressing the time lag between conceptualization and actual productivity, and how to successfully transition from a robust focus on formulating road maps to actual deployments within communications service providers (CSPs)," said Ahmad Latif Ali, Associate Vice President at IDC (International Data Corporation). "Amdocs' amAIz platform goes beyond the realm of hype, offering substantive GenAI capabilities. This platform encompasses an array of use cases and templates that span internal operations and customer-facing domains."

Amdocs will be highlighting amAIz and GenAI solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024.

Supporting Resources

Read more about Amdocs amAIz

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

