Everest Global Plc - Restoration of Listing

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

4 August 2023

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Lifting of Temporary Suspension

Further to the Company's announcement dated 1 August 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that the temporary suspension of listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority of the Company's ordinary shares of 2p each ("Ordinary Shares"), has been lifted with effect from 7.30 a.m. today and that trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, of the Ordinary Shares, has been restored.

