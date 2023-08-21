Linkfire A/S Expands To Podcasting with Powerful Marketing Toolkit Built for Podcasters

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Exclusive integration with Apple Podcasts offers industry-leading engagement insights that unlock new marketing capabilities for all creators and shows while respecting listeners' privacy.

Today Linkfire, the marketing platform used by top artists and labels, announced an expansion into the multibillion dollar podcast industry with Linkfire for Podcasts, a marketing and analytics toolkit built for podcasters, featuring an exclusive integration with Apple Podcasts, the world's leading podcast platform, that offers powerful new insights for creators worldwide.

With Linkfire for Podcasts, creators can generate an unlimited number of smart links to landing pages for their podcasts and measure the ways listeners engage with them - while respecting listeners' privacy. These pages, which are easy to set up and work across devices, are designed to connect listeners to shows and subscriptions on Apple Podcasts. They can also be customized to include links to other apps, social channels, newsletters, merch stores, live events, and much more.

Using the Linkfire Insights dashboard, creators can measure real-time user engagement with these links and pages, including anonymized visits and clickthrough rates. As listeners use these pages to access Apple Podcasts, creators can view all-new engagement insights, including whether a listener has played an episode or followed a show on Apple Podcasts. Creators who offer an Apple Podcasts Subscription, and participate in the Apple Podcasts Affiliate Program, can add their affiliate token to these links to also measure the free trials, subscriptions, subscription revenue, and affiliate commissions generated.

These industry-leading insights, which are aggregated and anonymized to protect listener privacy, can be viewed across links and over various time periods, making it possible to reliably attribute performance to a specific channel, campaign, or promotion. This means creators can use Linkfire for Podcasts to measure the performance of audio cross promotions, digital ads, or a limited subscription offer, such as an extended free trial.

"Linkfire for Podcasts is an absolute game-changer for podcast marketing," said Jeppe Faurfelt, Linkfire Co-Founder and CCO. "Through our exclusive partnership with Apple Podcasts, the world's leading podcast platform, Linkfire for Podcasts delivers all-new engagement insights that unlock new marketing capabilities for creators while respecting listener privacy. We're excited to see the creative ways podcasters promote their shows using this innovative toolkit."

Linkfire for Podcasts is launching as a limited beta today and will be available to all creators and shows worldwide for free soon. Additional features can be unlocked with a subscription to Linkfire for Podcasts starting at $6.99 per month. Creators can learn more and register to be notified when Linkfire for Podcasts is available at linkfire.com/podcasts.

Additional resources for podcasters are available on Apple Podcasts for Creators at podcasters.apple.com.

Linkfire for Podcasts is the latest in a series of recent, noteworthy product updates from Linkfire. Last year, Linkfire launched a next-generation bio link, providing creators even more options for engaging with their audiences across social platforms and, more recently, the first-ever pre-save for YouTube, helping artists connect and engage more deeply with their fans.

For more information, please contact:

Linkfire

Jeppe Faurfelt

CCO, Linkfire

+45 28 73 74 01

jf@linkfire.com

Lars Ettrup

CEO, Linkfire

+45 61 33 99 53

investors@linkfire.com

Apple

Zach Kahn

Apple PR

zkahn@apple.com

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators. Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

About Apple Podcasts

Apple took podcasts mainstream more than 15 years ago, helping inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners worldwide with gripping stories and fresh perspectives. Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover, enjoy, and support their favorite podcasts, featuring millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Listeners can browse recommendations curated by local experts, explore personalized recommendations based on their listening, follow shows to automatically download and be notified new episodes, and listen seamlessly across their devices. With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, listeners can also unlock premium audio experiences, including early access, extra episodes, and ad-free listening.

