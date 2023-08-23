

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, said it has been made aware of an inadvertent disclosure of the second interim analysis of the Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study, evaluating the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq versus Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The interim results for the primary endpoint of overall survival were not mature at the time of the second interim analysis, with median overall survival estimates of 22.9 months in the tiragolumab plus Tecentriq arm, and 16.7 months in the Tecentriq monotherapy arm.



Genentech said it is continuing the study until the final analysis for overall survival.



