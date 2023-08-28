Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A3D2VK | ISIN: CA34989B1094 | Ticker-Symbol: D0C
29.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,065 Euro
Forza Lithium Corp.: Forza Announces Changes to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) ("Forza" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert Coltura, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience. He is President and principal shareholder of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years of experience with various public companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies.

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Satvir S. Dhillon from the board.

About Forza Lithium Corp.:

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company's strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Robert Coltura
President & CEO
Forza Lithium Corp.
info@forzalithium.com
Tel: (604-290-6152)

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



