WKN: A0ETZY | ISIN: GB00B0B9G855 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XE
Stuttgart
01.09.23
11:48 Uhr
0,438 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2023 | 12:54
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office

Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC
(the "Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

The Company announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to Suite 1.01, Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 3709 8741

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie/Liam Murray)


