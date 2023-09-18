Nuvotronics introduces new range of catalog products for ground stations, satellites, and terminals.

Cubic Corporation is excited to announce that its microelectronics business, Nuvotronics, will be making a significant debut at the European Microwave Week 2023, taking place September 18-21 in Berlin, Germany.

Attendees have the opportunity to witness Nuvotronics' innovative commercial space-grade mmWave product lines and capabilities that deliver high-performance solutions to the broadband satellite communications industry. Highlights include a showcase of wideband filters, revolutionary packaging solutions, power combiners, and state-of-the-art phased array antennas. These innovations are engineered to meet or exceed the stringent performance requirements demanded by space-qualified applications.

Innovation That Meets Market Needs

"This is a pivotal moment in our transformational journey," said Vickram Vathulya, President of Nuvotronics. "Our unique PolyStrata® technology and expertise in advanced mmWave solutions will shape the future of efficient commercial space communications. We are committed to helping our customers overcome their most complex challenges in this dynamic and growing market."

Nuvotronics' new product lines are poised to address the evolving needs of the commercial space and broadband satellite communications sector. Focused on providing timely and differentiated solutions, Nuvotronics' mmWave offerings empower customers to tackle challenges regarding size and demand for higher data rate more effectively-particularly in the high-frequency ranges vital for next-level communication technologies. Nuvotronics' products and solutions will be available for direct purchase or through their global distribution partner, RFMW.

We are excited to welcome you at booth #102G during the European Microwave Week 2023 tradeshow. To learn more about Nuvotronics products and services, visit www.Nuvotronics.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918214887/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Miller, Product Marketing Manager

Nuvotronics

919.744.5605

smiller@nuvotronics.com