Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces that it has made its half-yearly financial report available to the public and has sent it to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

