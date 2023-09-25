Everest Global Plc - Update re publication of prospectus

September 25

Everest Global plc

(the "Company")

Update re Publication of Prospectus

During the period from 3 October 2022 to 25 January 2023, the Company raised a total of £1.35 million through the issue of 25,726,000 ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for working capital purposes and, through the exercise of 5,971,000 convertible loan notes together with accrued interest, into 13,373,141 Ordinary Shares. The number of Ordinary Shares issued (being 39,099,141) exceeds 20 per cent. of the number of securities in the Company already admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc ("LSE"), being the maximum amount permitted under Prospectus Regulation Rule 1.2.4. The Company is therefore preparing a prospectus in order to comply with the requirements of Prospectus Regulation Rule 1.2.4 and with the Listing Rules, following which, the 39,099,141 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Official List (by way of a Standard Listing under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE in accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.4R.

Under Listing Rule 14.3.4R, where shares of the same class as shares that are listed are allotted, an application for admission to listing of such shares must be made as soon as possible and in any event within one year of the allotment.

The Company is aware that under Listing Rule 14.3.4R it is required to make an application for admission of the 39,099,141 Ordinary Shares by no later than the close of business on 2 October 2023. However, due to delays in the Company's audit for the year ended 31 October 2022 (details of which can be found in the Company's announcement dated 21 February 2023), the Company is unable to meet this deadline and as such publication of the prospectus will be delayed.

The Company is working hard with its advisers to finalise the prospectus as soon as possible and the Company will update the market in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

