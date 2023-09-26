Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, NeoDynamics AB TO 3 (484/23)

At the request of NeoDynamics AB, NeoDynamics equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 27, 2023 Security name: NeoDynamics Option Rights TO3 --------------------------------------------- Short name: NEOD TO3 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020552503 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 305985 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,02-0,15 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each (1) warrant of series TO3 entitle to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 per cent of the average volume-weighted share price of the Company's share during the period from February, 1 2024 up to and including February 15, 2024, however, not less than SEK 0.02 per share and not more than SEK 0.15 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr February 19, 2024 - March 1, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 28, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.