Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Defence Therapeutics: Positive Zwischenergebnisse der mRNA-Vergleichsstudie
WKN: A2PAVR | ISIN: SE0011563410 | Ticker-Symbol: E76
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:00 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.09.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, NeoDynamics AB TO 2 (482/23)

At the request of NeoDynamics AB, NeoDynamics equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from September 27, 2023 



Security name: NeoDynamics Option Rights TO2
---------------------------------------------
Short name:   NEOD TO2           
---------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020552495         
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  305984            
---------------------------------------------





Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,02-0,15 per share                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each (1) warrant of series TO2 entitle to subscription of one (1) new  
     share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 per  
     cent of the average volume-weighted share price of the Company's share 
     during the period from November 3, 2023 up to and including November  
     16, 2023, however, not less than SEK 0.02 per share and not more than 
     SEK 0.15 per share.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 20, 2023 - December 1, 2023                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 29, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
