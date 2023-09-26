Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, NeoDynamics AB TO 2 (482/23)

At the request of NeoDynamics AB, NeoDynamics equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 27, 2023 Security name: NeoDynamics Option Rights TO2 --------------------------------------------- Short name: NEOD TO2 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020552495 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 305984 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,02-0,15 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each (1) warrant of series TO2 entitle to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 per cent of the average volume-weighted share price of the Company's share during the period from November 3, 2023 up to and including November 16, 2023, however, not less than SEK 0.02 per share and not more than SEK 0.15 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 20, 2023 - December 1, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 29, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.