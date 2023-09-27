Regulatory News:

According to the 2022 regional ranking of patent applicants at the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), Latecoere (Paris:LAT) is the first mid-sized company in Occitanie for its innovation efforts in the region, a position that the group has held for several years.

Like every year, the INPI unveils the 2022 regional ranking of the main patent applicants, a ranking which highlights innovative players in the regions.

This new distinction highlights the contribution of the Latecoere group, which has also just opened a new Composites Development Center in Toulouse, to the development of technical innovations in the region. In detail, the group made a total of 19 patent filings over the period: 10 for the Aerostructures division ("Latecoere" in the ranking) and 9 for the Interconnection Systems division.

The dynamism of the region's players positions Occitanie on the podium of the regions of France in the INPI rankings, with Ile-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

More information on the study on the INPI website: https://www.inpi.fr/en/2022-regional-rankings-of-patent-applicants-l-inpi

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

