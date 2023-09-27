Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
OSMOSUN(R) announces the coverage of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas

Chartres, 27 September 2023 - OSMOSUN®, acteur de référence dans les solutions de dessalement d'eau de mer et d'eau saumâtre par énergie solaire, today announces the coverage of its stock by Portzamparc-BNPP Paribas. (ISIN Code: FR001400IUV6 - Mnemonic: ALWTR)


Portzamparc - Groupe BNPP Paribas has initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation to Buy in its report entitled "Blue Gold Rush".


Next finance release : 2023 half-year results, on October 24th, 2023



ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS
SPECIALIZED PRESSFINANCIAL PRESSINVESTOR RELATIONS
Nadège ChapelinAnne-Charlotte DudicourtHélène de Watteville
n.chapelin@nc-2.comacdudicourt@actus.frosmosun@actus.fr
+33 6 52 50 33 58+33 1 53 67 36 32+33 1 53 67 36 33
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5ucZ5iblZvHy2pqacmXZ5JjZ21qmpSZm5OWmmWbacrJam+VxmxqmsiWZnFjlWZm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82010-couverture-par-portzamparc_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
