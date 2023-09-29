Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
28.09.23
17:11 Uhr
14,600 Euro
-0,040
-0,27 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,98015,00013:33
14,98015,01013:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 13:23
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave celebrates Grand Opening of Vier Meren in Hoofddorp and delivers its sixth Full Service Center

Today, Wereldhave, the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer and partners in development celebrated the official opening of the renewed Vier Meren in Tilburg. After finalizing the transformation works in Hoofddorp, Wereldhave has now delivered six Full Service Centers in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The official opening act was performed by alderman Jurgen Nobel of the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer and CFO Dennis de Vreede of Wereldhave. During the celebrations, the parties involved looked back on the development process of the project, their rapid and successful collaboration and the clearly visible end-result.

Vier Meren in Hoofddorp marks the sixth completed Full Service Center by Wereldhave, after successfully delivering three FSCs in the Netherlands and two in Belgium. The project was delivered on time and well within budget. On opening day, only a limited number of commercial units are still available. Occupancy currently stands at 91%, up from a pre-let rate at 83% in H1 2023, with negotiations for all remaining units in advanced stages.

In Q4 2023, Wereldhave will deliver another three Full Service Centers: Eggert Center in Purmerend, De Koperwiek in Capelle aan den IJssel (the Netherlands) and Shopping 1 in Genk (Belgium).

About Vier Meren
First opened in 2005, Vier Meren in Hoofddorp is the dominant center in the heart of the city. Since May 2022, the center was transformed from a traditional shopping center into a modern and vibrant Full Service Center. Vier Meren now offers visitors a multitude of visiting alibi's next to shopping in an improved commercial environment. Wereldhave has significantly improved the tenant mix to create a strong combination of retail, F&B, leisure and public services for visitors and residents. Customer feedback was used as input in the development planning for the center. Highly requested changes such as public restrooms, a better climate and improved F&B offering were realized, making the new Vier Meren even more tailored to its customers.

Attachment

  • PR 29-9-2023 - Wereldhave celebrates Grand Opening of Vier Meren, delivering its 6th FSC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fa19271b-95b1-428c-b7ba-cce38733c551)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.