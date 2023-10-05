Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUW1 | ISIN: CA02075X1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 765
Tradegate
05.10.23
19:25 Uhr
0,970 Euro
-0,016
-1,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9720,97820:16
0,9720,97820:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP0,970-1,62 %
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC9,100-4,71 %
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC0,788-0,63 %
REVIVAL GOLD INC0,324+1,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.