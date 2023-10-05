Canada Nickel reported the successful completion of the carbon storage pilot plant and confirmed the value of the carbon storage capacity, Revival Gold reported on the 2023 exploration campaign at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho, USA. This season's drill program brought down 15 holes totaling 3,100 meters, Caledonia Mining again pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 and we comment on Alpha Lithium's takeover bid. Company overview: Alpha Lithium Corp. ? https://alphalithium.com ISIN: CA02075X1033 , WKN: A3CUW1 , FRA: 765.F , TSXV: ALLI.V More videos about Alpha Lithium Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/alpha-lithium-corp/ Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC ? http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 More videos about Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Revival Gold Inc. ? https://revival-gold.com/ ISIN: CA76151P1018 , WKN: A2H7F3 , FRA: 76V.F , TSXV: RVG.V More videos about Revival Gold Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/revival-gold-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Lithium Nickel Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV