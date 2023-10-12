Regulatory News:

In line with Latecoere Group's 19 September H1 2023 results outlook press release, the company's management confirms its expectation of ca. 35% full year revenue growth in 2023 on a reported basis and an improvement in 2nd half versus 1st half 2023 recurring EBITDA. In addition, the company clarifies that its 24 March 2023 FY 2022 results outlook statement to achieve a stable year on year recurring EBITDA performance will not be achieved.

About Latecoere

As a Tier 1 partner to major industrial OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense, space), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55 of sales as of December 31, 2022): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, connecting rods and customer service;

Interconnection systems (45 of sales as of December 31, 2022): wiring, avionics furniture, on-board equipment, electronic products and customer service.

At December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5 918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

