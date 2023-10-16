Peter Torrellas Begins New Role as President, Cubic Transportation Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Today, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a division of Cubic Corporation, announced that Peter Torrellas has officially begun his role as Senior Vice President of Cubic Corporation and President of Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), following former president Jeff Lowinger's retirement on October 13, 2023.

As CTS' new president, Torrellas is responsible for leading CTS' strategic vision, growing its customer base, enhancing partnerships with existing customers and building on the long history of technology innovation around the world.

Prior to joining Cubic, Peter was the global business unit president of Connected Communities at Parsons Corporation (PSN), leading a team of 2,500 innovators and engineers in Rail Systems, Traffic Management, Aviation, Utilites, and Environmental Remediation - in addition to founding Parsons X, the digital transformation arm of Parsons Corporation. Prior to Parsons, he was Managing Partner for Digital Cities and Infrastructure at Siemens Advanta the professional services arm of Siemens AG and head of Smart Cities and Communities at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

"Peter brings expertise across a diverse infrastructure portfolio founded in transportation, positioning him as a great fit for Cubic and the right leader to take our transportation business and Cubic forward," said Cubic CEO Steve Slijepcevic.

Torrellas has led major digital transformation initiatives across mobility, buildings, energy and water infrastructures. His passion for cities and infrastructure began after successfully designing, integrating, and delivering a Public Address and Customer Information system for New York City's subway - a mega project that included the train he rode as a child.

"I am incredibly excited to have become a Cube and serve as a leader to this amazing team; we are looking forward to working with our customers to serve millions of their riders around the world at this pivotal moment in Cubic's storied journey - our future is filled with growth and an opportunity to transform our industry," said Torrellas.

An expert in the industry, Torrellas is a recognized thought leader in technology implementations and has collaborated with the United Nations, World Bank Group, United States Conference of Mayors, National Governors Association, National Academies of Sciences, International City and County Managers Association, The Brookings Institution, and many others to discuss the future of infrastructure in cities.

During a well-planned transition these past months with Lowinger, Torrellas has had the opportunity to meet many of the company's customers and connect with hundreds of CUBES around the world.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. CTS delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

