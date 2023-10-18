Anzeige
WKN: 853152 | ISIN: FR0000125585 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ
Tradegate
17.10.23
20:21 Uhr
1,139 Euro
+0,013
+1,15 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0981,24219:14
1,1641,17519:14
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 18:52
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RALLYE S.A.: Financial restructuring of Casino

DJ RALLYE S.A.: Financial restructuring of Casino 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Financial restructuring of Casino 
18-Oct-2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE 
 
Financial restructuring of Casino 
 
Paris, 18 October 2023 - The Board of Directors of Rallye acknowledged today the detailed terms of the lock-up 
agreement entered into by Casino on 5 October 2023 relating to its financial restructuring with, on the one hand, EP 
Equity Investment III s.à r.l., an entity controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský, Fimalac and Attestor (hereafter 
collectively the "Consortium"), and on the other hand, certain of its main secured creditors (the "Lock-Up Agreement"). 
Rallye acknowledges the terms of Casino's financial restructuring, and in particular the equity contribution from the 
Consortium and certain creditors, the equitization of all of Casino Group's unsecured debt and the equitization of part 
of its secured debt, as well as the massive dilution of Casino shareholders that would result, with Rallye consequently 
losing control of Casino. 
Rallye intends to preserve its main assets in accordance with its corporate interest and thus provide its support as 
Casino's controlling shareholder so that Casino's restructuring can be successfully implemented in accordance with the 
Lock-up Agreement. 
The conciliation proceedings (procédure de conciliation) opened on 19 May 2023 in respect of Rallye will expire on 19 
October 2023 and Rallye will remain subject to the undertakings of its Safeguard Plan. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
_________________________________________________________________________________________ 
 
Press contact: 
PLEAD 
Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PJ 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1752153 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1752153 18-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
