RALLYE S.A. RALLYE S.A.: Financial restructuring of Casino 18-Oct-2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RALLYE Financial restructuring of Casino Paris, 18 October 2023 - The Board of Directors of Rallye acknowledged today the detailed terms of the lock-up agreement entered into by Casino on 5 October 2023 relating to its financial restructuring with, on the one hand, EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., an entity controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský, Fimalac and Attestor (hereafter collectively the "Consortium"), and on the other hand, certain of its main secured creditors (the "Lock-Up Agreement"). Rallye acknowledges the terms of Casino's financial restructuring, and in particular the equity contribution from the Consortium and certain creditors, the equitization of all of Casino Group's unsecured debt and the equitization of part of its secured debt, as well as the massive dilution of Casino shareholders that would result, with Rallye consequently losing control of Casino. Rallye intends to preserve its main assets in accordance with its corporate interest and thus provide its support as Casino's controlling shareholder so that Casino's restructuring can be successfully implemented in accordance with the Lock-up Agreement. The conciliation proceedings (procédure de conciliation) opened on 19 May 2023 in respect of Rallye will expire on 19 October 2023 and Rallye will remain subject to the undertakings of its Safeguard Plan. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Press contact: PLEAD Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PJ =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RALLYE S.A. 103 rue la Boétie 75008 Paris France Phone: 01 44 71 14 00 Internet: http://www.rallye.fr/ ISIN: FR0000060618 Euronext Ticker: RAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1752153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

