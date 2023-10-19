INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Informa Markets Fashion Announces 2024 Slate of Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of industry leading wholesale fashion events MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, releases the dates and locations for the 2024 calendar year.

MAGIC Miami launches January 8-9 for a two-day intimate experience highlighting immediate deliveries, allowing retailers to stock up at the top of the year's buying cycle, addressing the growing demand for regional presence as local retailers look to discover new brands and products. MAGIC Miami will take place in the Miami Convention Center creating a new opportunity for attendees to enjoy the destination location.

MAGIC Las Vegas, Informa Markets Fashion's keystone event, returns to Las Vegas February 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to showcase women's Fall/Winter 2024 styles, and again August 19-21, showcasing Spring/Summer 2024 brands and designers. MAGIC Las Vegas celebrates the fashion community through top educational programming and community experiences, including keynotes from industry icons, premium education tracks and both on and off-site experiences that MAGIC Las Vegas is known for.

MAGIC New York returns to the Javits Center February 20-22 and September 22-24 to showcase hundreds of new and emerging designers and the growing modern sportswear category. Thousands of retailers ranging from single specialty boutiques to big box department and chain stores attend MAGIC New York to connect and discover the latest collections for upcoming seasons.

MAGIC Nashville arrives at the Music City Center, April 3-4, showcasing a curated assortment of brands and products at price points from accessible to moderate. Over 400 brands showcase at MAGIC Nashville, filling the need for a regional event offering mid-year buying opportunities for immediates and upcoming collections. Retailers can discover southern-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories, and enjoy the Nashville lifestyle through food and music.

PROJECT Las Vegas, the contemporary marketplace representing what's new, now, and next in men's and women's apparel, footwear and accessories, returns February 13-15 and August 19-21, bringing together domestic and international buyers go to discover elevated brands, find products from culturally relevant designers and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. The bi-annual event brings together influential fashion experts, discussing current industry trends and successes in the fashion industry.

SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, the premier event bringing together?over 1,000 manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from apparel, accessories and footwear manufacturing, to textiles, materials, components, supply chain and technology solutions, returns to Las Vegas February 13-15 and again August 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Education, technology and fashion entrepreneurship remain key pillars of focus for the Las Vegas events, highlighting sustainability through strategic partnerships and on-site activations. After a successful first iteration, SOURCING at MAGIC New York will return to the Javits Center in New York City for the September edition, September 22-24.

COTERIE New York, the premier bi-annual event for women's contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty will deliver a three-day experience highlighting sustainability, technology and community at the Javits Center, February 20-22 to showcase Fall/Winter 2024 styles from over 1100+ domestic and international brands gathering designers from Turkey, Greece, South Korea, Italy and more together under one roof. The September edition will arrive September 22-24. COTERIE New York attracts a wide array of domestic and international retailers in the fashion capital, incorporating community conversations, sustainability activations and key brands in many categories including outerwear, denim, eveningwear and casual-lifestyle inspired apparel on the show floor.

Registration for the first half of 2024 is open. To register, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com .

ABOUT MAGIC:

MAGIC Las Vegas is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the largest selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear and accessories brands in the industry. Fusing scale with curation to foster community, drive connectivity and deliver unique experiences, MAGIC Las Vegas joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - together with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. MAGIC Las Vegas is more than just an event: it's a deeply rooted community and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com and @magicfashionevents.

ABOUT PROJECT:

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with like minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit: www.projectfashionevents.com .

Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at? @projectshow .

ABOUT SOURCING AT MAGIC:

SOURCING at MAGIC gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com .

ABOUT COTERIE NEW YORK:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com .

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion, a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.

