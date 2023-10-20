

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Urgent.ly Inc. Common Stock (ULY) is up over 70% at $9.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) is up over 23% at $14.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is up over 17% at $53.99. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is up over 13% at $12.36. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 11% at $3.29. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is up over 6% at $2.25.



In the Red



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 24% at $85.70. WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (WBUY) is down over 24% at $4.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is down over 17% at $2.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 15% at $98.28. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) is down over 15% at $3.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is down over 7% at $252.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is down over 6% at $8.59. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is down over 5% at $144.04. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is down over 5% at $84.35. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 5% at $2.78.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken