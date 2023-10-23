

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) showed consistent efficacy and safety for up to one year (52 weeks) in children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis.



Eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is a chronic and debilitating condition that can impact children in their most vulnerable years of life, causing persistent difficulties with eating, abdominal pain, and/or failure to thrive.



In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for higher dose Dupixent to treat children aged 1 to 11 years with EoE, with a target action date of January 31, 2024.



if approved, Dupixent would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment for these children with EoE.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken