PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) showed consistent efficacy and safety for up to one year (52 weeks) in children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis.
Eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is a chronic and debilitating condition that can impact children in their most vulnerable years of life, causing persistent difficulties with eating, abdominal pain, and/or failure to thrive.
In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for higher dose Dupixent to treat children aged 1 to 11 years with EoE, with a target action date of January 31, 2024.
if approved, Dupixent would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment for these children with EoE.
