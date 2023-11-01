Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023
01.11.2023 | 07:11
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2023

  • Direct result per share (DRPS) outlook raised to € 1.70-1.75 from € 1.65-1.75
  • Indexation driving 10% like-for-like growth in rental income
  • Footfall thriving: 9% footfall growth in our core portfolio vs. 2022
  • Sixth Full Service Center completed: Vier Meren in Hoofddorp, 94% let
  • Three additional Full Service Centers on track to be delivered in Q4
  • USD 50m of new USPP financing signed in Q3
  • GRESB five-star rating maintained in 2023 and top of our retail peer group

