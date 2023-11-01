Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2023

- Direct result per share (DRPS) outlook raised to € 1.70-1.75 from € 1.65-1.75
- Indexation driving 10% like-for-like growth in rental income
- Footfall thriving: 9% footfall growth in our core portfolio vs. 2022
- Sixth Full Service Center completed: Vier Meren in Hoofddorp, 94% let
- Three additional Full Service Centers on track to be delivered in Q4
- USD 50m of new USPP financing signed in Q3
- GRESB five-star rating maintained in 2023 and top of our retail peer group
