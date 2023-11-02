Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: A0YGPG | ISIN: AU000000MDI5 | Ticker-Symbol: M83
Frankfurt
01.11.23
08:23 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENBURY
DENBURY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENBURY INC84,50+0,60 %
ENM HOLDINGS LTD0,028+1,85 %
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD0,5450,00 %
LATECOERE SA0,344-29,00 %
MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LIMITED0,0030,00 %
POLY CULTURE GROUP CORP LTD1,0200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.