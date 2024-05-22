Regulatory News:

RTX has recognized Malaga Aerospace Defense Electronics Systems, a Latecoere (Paris:LAT) company, with a Premier Award for performance in 2023 and overall excellence in Business Management and Collaboration Customer Service.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the RTX Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to RTX in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service and Collaboration. This marks the fifth consecutive year MADES is awarded for its exceptional performance.

Greg Huttner, CEO of Latecoere: "Customer satisfaction is our primary focus, so we feel incredibly honored to receive this recognition. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our MADES team and the trust RTX has placed in us. We are more committed than ever to maintaining the highest level of excellence, aiming to not only meet but to exceed our customers' expectations.

Located in Malaga, Spain, MADES offers electronic manufacturing services, with a specialization in electronic systems for high-reliability applications across the defense, commercial aviation, and industrial sectors. Latecoere acquired MADES in 2022, bolstering the Group's presence in the US defense market and fostering significant technological synergies within the interconnection systems business.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (61% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (39% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

