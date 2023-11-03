Das Instrument IF3 AU000000IVC8 INVOCARE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2023

The instrument IF3 AU000000IVC8 INVOCARE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2023



Das Instrument 7UX SE0004899474 SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2023

The instrument 7UX SE0004899474 SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2023



Das Instrument DCL SE0009973548 CLIMEON AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2023

The instrument DCL SE0009973548 CLIMEON AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2023

