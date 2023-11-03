Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Senzime AB

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Senzime (STO:SEZI) The shareholders in Senzime AB (publ) corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") are hereby convened to an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 16.00 at Senzime AB's premises on Ulls väg 41 in Uppsala.

Notice etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must:

be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday 20 November 2023 (the record date), and

notify his or her intention to attend the general meeting to the Company no later than Thursday 23 November 2023, by mail to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, Att: Michaela Larsson, Box 1203, 751 42 Uppsala stating "general meeting" or by e-mail to michaela.larsson@lindahl.se.

Such notification shall include the shareholder's name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number, number of shares, details on advisors (no more than two), if any, and, where applicable, details of representatives or proxies.

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee through a bank or other trustee must, in addition to notify his or her intention to attend the general meeting, register their shares in their own name so that the shareholder is included in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden on 20 November 2023. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and shall be requested by shareholders in such time and in accordance with the routines that the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations that have been completed by the nominee no later than 22 November 2023 will be considered in the preparation of the share register.

Proxy

Shareholders represented by proxy must submit a dated power of attorney. If the power of attorney is executed by a legal person, a certified copy of the certificate of registration or equivalent must be attached. The power of attorney may not be valid for a period exceeding five years from its issuance. The original power of attorney and certificate of registration should be submitted to the Company by mail at the address mentioned above in due time prior to the general meeting. Alternatively, the original power of attorney and certificate of registration may be brought and presented at the general meeting. The Company provides a power of attorney form at request and on the Company's website, www.senzime.com.

Number of shares and votes

As of the date of this notice, there are a total of 118,122,614 shares and votes in the Company.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the general meeting and election of chairman of the general meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Approval of the agenda Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened Election of members of the board of directors and chairman of the board of directors Closing of the general meeting

Proposals to resolutions

Item 1 - Election of chairman of the general meeting

The nomination committee, consisting of Adam Dahlberg, Gabriel Urwitz, Malin Björkmo and Fredrik Rapp, proposes that Mattias Prage, lawyer at Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, is elected as chairman of the general meeting or, in his absence, the person otherwise appointed by the board of directors.

Item 6 - Election of members of the board of directors and chairman of the board of directors

The nominating committee proposes that the board should consist of the following persons:

Adam Dahlberg

Sorin Brull

Eva Walde

Göran Brorsson

Lars Axelson (new)

Per Wold Olsen (new)

It is proposed that Per Wold Olsen is elected as chairman of the board of directors. Further, it is proposed that Adam Dahlberg is elected vice chairman of the board of directors.

Below is a short presentation of the proposed new members of the board of directors.

Per Wold Olsen, born in 1947. Per has extensive experience in the life science industry and has held various leadership positions during his 30-year tenure at Merck & Co, with the last 15 years being based in the United States as part of Merck's executive leadership team. Since 2006, Per has served as a board member in several life science sector companies, including Novo Holdings, Lundbeck, Gilead Sciences, Pharmaset, Royal Dutch Numico, and GN Store Nord. Per currently serves as the chairman of the board of Oncopeptides AB (publ) and is a board member of Forefront Capital Partners. He holds an MBA in Economics and Administration from Handelshøyskolen Oslo and an MBA in Management & Marketing from the University of Wisconsin. As of today, Per does not own any shares in Senzime.

Lars Axelson , born in 1961. Lars has more than 25 years of experience as a CFO in both public and private companies, often in Private Equity-backed firms. Lars currently serves as the CEO of AB Segulah and CFO of Segulah Medical Acceleration AB. He is also the chairman of the board of Svenska Spol & Relining gruppen AB and a board member of Mönsterås Trädetaljer AB, Segulah V Investment AB, and Segulah IV Investment AB. Lars holds a degree in Business Administration from Karlstad University. As of today, Lars owns 91,976 shares in Senzime.

At the annual general meeting on 16 May 2023, it was resolved that the board would consist of six members, without deputies. The same general meeting also resolved on remuneration for the board of directors. No changes are proposed regarding these resolutions, which remain valid. However, the board remuneration for the term until the next annual general meeting in 2024 will be proportionate to the time each person has held the position during the term.

Processing of personal data

For information regarding the processing of your personal data, please refer to https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

The shareholders' right to information at the general meeting

The board of directors and the CEO shall, if requested by any shareholder, and where the board of directors deems that such information may be provided without significant harm to the Company, provide information in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda or the Company's financial position as well as the Company's relationship to other group companies. Shareholders can submit questions in advance to the Company, to the address Ulls väg 41, Uppsala or through e-mail to Slavoljub.Grujicic@senzime.com.

Uppsala in November 2023

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX:SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

