Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces a change to its Board of Directors.

Claire Vernet-Garnier, independent director of the Group appointed at the Annual General Meeting of March 21, 2023 and member of the Audit Committee, had to resign from the Board of Directors on November 15, 2023. This was to enable her to devote herself fully to her new position in the offices of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, as Industry, Innovation and Digital Economy Advisor (cf. French Official Journal of November 17, 2023).

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's Board of Directors thus comprises 8 members. The board will co-opt a new member to replace her, and this co-option will be subject to approval at the next Shareholders General Meeting in 2024.

Claire Vernet-Garnier declares: "It has been a great privilege to accompany Mon courtier Energie Groupe, particularly during its IPO. I wish every success to the management and all the teams, who, I'm convinced, will continue to succeed in the years to come."

Charlie Evrard, Founder and CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, concluded: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Claire for her invaluable contribution to the development of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, particularly at such a crucial time as its IPO. I congratulate her on her new mission and wish her all the best in her highly strategic role."

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 150 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120583422/en/

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Charlie Evrard

Founder and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98