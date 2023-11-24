Cubic Defense to Demonstrate Air and Ground Live, Virtual and Constructive Training Solutions at I/ITSEC 2023

Delivering Leading-Edge Capabilities to Enable Superior Warfighter Readiness and Mission Success

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing live, virtual and constructive (LVC) for air and ground training, will showcase its advanced solutions during the I/ITSEC 2023 conference, from Nov. 27-30, in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.





Cubic Defense delivers leading-edge capabilities to enable superior warfighter readiness and mission success.





"Cubic's portfolio revolutionizes readiness training for the operational commander," said Cubic Defense President Paul Shew. "As today's legacy training infrastructure is not up to the challenges of modern multi-domain operations, our solutions meet the needs across the training continuum."

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 3525 and speak with experts who will provide air and ground LVC training solutions for the multi-domain environment.

Demonstrations will include:

Next Generation Advanced Training Environment (NXTGEN8) : The "8" core capabilities provide the ability to emulate potential peer fight scenarios with unparalleled authenticity, complexity and density, mirror real-world combat scenarios, enable precise assessment of training proficiency, all in line with established Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) used in U.S. Service, Joint and Coalition integrated operations.

: The "8" core capabilities provide the ability to emulate potential peer fight scenarios with unparalleled authenticity, complexity and density, mirror real-world combat scenarios, enable precise assessment of training proficiency, all in line with established Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) used in U.S. Service, Joint and Coalition integrated operations. Instrumented Live Fire Training System : Cubic's portfolio of direct-fire training systems (soldier, vehicles) delivers effective, force-on-force engagement training. Further, it provides the roadmap for advancing live training capabilities that bridge current operations and the Synthetic Training Environment (STE).

: Cubic's portfolio of direct-fire training systems (soldier, vehicles) delivers effective, force-on-force engagement training. Further, it provides the roadmap for advancing live training capabilities that bridge current operations and the Synthetic Training Environment (STE). Indirect Fire Training System : Cubic's portfolio of indirect-fire training systems offers the ability to conduct individual, crew and collective indirect-direct fire training in live environments. A U.S. Army M119 105mm Howitzer, equipped with Cubic's Blue Shell system, will be displayed, demonstrating "Train as you fight" capability ready to support force-on-force live training.

: Cubic's portfolio of indirect-fire training systems offers the ability to conduct individual, crew and collective indirect-direct fire training in live environments. A U.S. Army M119 105mm Howitzer, equipped with Cubic's Blue Shell system, will be displayed, demonstrating "Train as you fight" capability ready to support force-on-force live training. Live in Virtual - Synthetic Wrap ?: SCOPIC is Cubic's synthetic wrap solution that allows the training audience - red and blue - to use capabilities such as UAV, STA systems and GBAD, plus other niche capabilities to train more efficiently than real-world training.

- ?: SCOPIC is Cubic's synthetic wrap solution that allows the training audience - red and blue - to use capabilities such as UAV, STA systems and GBAD, plus other niche capabilities to train more efficiently than real-world training. Enhanced Personal Area Network (EPAN) ?: Cubic's Enhanced Personal Area Network (EPAN) Soldier Kit is a lightweight, conformal high-fidelity, wireless live simulation solution that provides medical and CBRND simulation on every soldier. EPAN is based on open industry standards, is interoperable with Pacific partner nations and has dynamic power and reporting features. ?

?: Cubic's Enhanced Personal Area Network (EPAN) Soldier Kit is a lightweight, conformal high-fidelity, wireless live simulation solution that provides medical and CBRND simulation on every soldier. EPAN is based on open industry standards, is interoperable with Pacific partner nations and has dynamic power and reporting features. ? LVC Simulation of Chemical and Radiological Threats?: The CBRN CTSS provides high-fidelity LVC simulation of chemical and biological threats to provide realistic training to battlefield participants.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

