Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Senzime AB

The extraordinary general meeting in Senzime AB (publ), corp. reg. no 556565-5734 was held on 28 November 2023, whereby the shareholders resolved on the following matter.

Election of board of directors

The general meeting resolved, for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting, that the board should consist of Adam Dahlberg, Sorin J Brull, Eva Walde, Göran Brorsson, Lars Axelson and Per Wold Olsen. Per Wold Olsen was elected chairman of the board of directors and Adam Dahlberg vice chairman.

At the general meeting, the leaving board directors Jenny Freeman and Laura Piccinini were thanked for their time in the board and their active contributions to the development of Senzime.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX:SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

