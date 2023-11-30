Senzime secures multiple university hospital orders in Germany

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Senzime (STO:SEZI) Senzime, an industry leader in algorithm-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced that it has secured multiple new orders for the TetraGraph system from several German university hospitals. The orders are the result of comprehensive clinical and competitive product evaluations. When fully deployed, these hospitals are expected to generate annual recurring revenue contributing significantly to announced financial targets.

"We continue to demonstrate that we are the trusted vendor of choice for leading hospitals that are starting to operate in the spirit of the new clinical guidelines of objective neuromuscular monitoring on patients receiving neuromuscular blocking drugs. Since our introduction on the German market in early 2021, our sales team has secured nearly 30 major hospital contracts including several key robotic surgery centers. These new orders are important milestones for us and indicators that the new European clinical guidelines are getting implemented in clinical practice", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.



TetraGraph is the first portable electromyography (EMG)-based neuromuscular monitor on the market that is clinically validated and that meets the new clinical guidelines published by ESAIC (European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care) and the ASA (American Society of Anesthesiologists).



The TetraGraph system is used during surgery to accurately monitor the patient's level of neuromuscular block. This helps anesthesiologists secure the right dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists during surgery, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe again on their own.

