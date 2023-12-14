Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Unveils New and Exciting Miami Edition, Pioneering the Future of Beauty Innovation

The Leading B2B Beauty Trade Show Expands to Miami, Showcasing Global Trends, Exclusive Launches, and Unmatched Industry Insights

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Cosmoprof North America, the leading B2B beauty trade show, announces the commencement of its Miami Edition, heralding a new chapter in the beauty industry. Following the resounding success of its 20th edition in Las Vegas, Cosmoprof North America brings its signature mix of innovation, collaboration, and global networking to the dynamic city of Miami.

Cosmoprof North America Miami is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience, with half of the over 600 exhibiting brands making their debut at this event, having never exhibited before at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas. This influx of fresh entrants is a compelling attraction for retailers, buyers, importers, exporters, and all discerning attendees seeking to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the beauty industry landscape.

Among the exhibiting brands is Messi Fragrance. Infusing star power into the event, Game On Product Group, in collaboration with soccer legend Lionel Messi, will unveil a global fragrance launch exclusively at Cosmoprof North America Miami.

Cosmopack North America takes center stage as the singular event in the Americas, showcasing the entire beauty supply chain. It is the only comprehensive platform where established or indie brands can discover all essential elements for conceptualizing, creating, producing, and packaging cosmetic products. The machinery sector in Miami specifically, showcasing processing, filling, and packing machines, will feature distinguished exhibiting brands such as Murzan, Inc, Sugino Corp, IMA North America, Innovative Digital Systems, Prosys Fill LLC, BellatRx Inc., RoboQbo, Marchesini Group, and Coven Egidio.

Attendees can look forward to several event highlights, including:

Education

Cosmoprof North America Miami Edition aims to enhance the educational experience with CosmoTalks and Cosmopack Education. Attendees can anticipate enlightening sessions such as "Growing Your LATAM Retail Footprint," "Transforming Beauty Retail: A View to the Future," and "Revolutionizing Beauty: Unveiling the Secrets of New Product Innovation," moderated by WWD's Jenny B. Fine and will feature powerhouse speakers Susan Akkad (SVP of Local & Cultural Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.), Agnes Landau (Chief Marketing Officer, Shiseido), and Janet Pardo (SVP of Product Development, Clinique).

Unique to the Miami edition is the first-ever collaboration with retail strategy and innovation expert WSL Strategic Retail for a meticulously curated, innovation-only Retail Safari®. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to visit retailers at the forefront of shaping the future of beauty in the Americas.

Dynamic Partnerships

Cosmoprof North America Miami Edition solidifies strategic partnerships with Beauty Fair and US Commercial Service (USCS), offering support to Brazilian and other LATAM industries and providing overseas market counseling for US exhibiting exporters, respectively. USCS will also be bringing a delegation of a variety of buyers and distributors, domestic and international, to attend the show, discover new products, and connect with exhibitors,

The collaboration with BEAUTYSTREAMS continues with CosmoTrends, spotlighting the latest trends in the beauty market among exhibiting companies for a preshow trend report. A CosmoTalks panel and installation will accompany the report.

New and Returning Projects

In collaboration with Scent Marketing Inc., a full-service, New York-based scent marketing company, Cosmoprof North America Miami introduces a signature ambient scent designed for a unisex, diverse, and global audience that can be experienced via professional diffusion in Discover Beauty.

The custom scent has been developed to represent the essence of Cosmoprof Miami with notes of mimosa and palm leaf to reflect the exciting, vibrant, and timeless sense that is the spirit of the event. The warmth and sensuality that Miami is known for can be felt through the presence of Muguet, Sandalwood, and Musk.

The much-anticipated Miami expansion of Discover Beauty, a high-end curated section, offers a traditional exhibition presentation for skincare, makeup, and fragrance brands.

Launch Party

Cosmoprof North America extends a warm invitation to all registered attendees and exhibitors to join the launch party-an unforgettable commencement to the new era in beauty. This exclusive evening promises networking opportunities with industry leaders, influencers, and professionals from around the world, complemented by moments of celebration.

Cosmoprof North America's Miami edition is poised to be the quintessential event of the year, uniting beauty professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts to celebrate global beauty trends and innovations.

Cosmoprof North America offers two ticket options: a 1-day show pass and a 3-day show pass. PBA members receive the added benefit of discounted registration.

Register now: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/.

Plan your visit: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/hotel-travel/.

Exhibitor listing: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/WEB_CPNA-MI-24_PRESHOW-Exhibitors_23-10-20.pdf.

