Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of segment for Linkfire A/S (675/23)

According to item 7.2.1 (iii) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer whose financial instruments are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market segment must on a continuous basis have a market value of at least 10 MEUR. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Linkfire A/S shall be moved from the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market segment to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: LINKFI ---------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061550811 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 228619 ---------------------------- The segment change will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.