Opening of 4 new branches in Q4 2023

Recruitment of 30 specialist energy brokers

Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, reports on the development of its branch network in France in Q4 2023.

In the last quarter of 2023, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe expanded its branch network with the opening of 4 new branches:

in Nice and Troyes, thus densifying the network in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur and Grand-Est regions, and;

Dijon and Besançon, the Group's first branches in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region.

To date, the Group's French network comprises 30 branches, covering almost the entire country.

In addition, the Lyon branch and now the Troyes, Dijon and Besançon branches are 100% owned by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. These 4 branches strengthen the Group's coverage of high-potential areas, and also serve as showcases and training facilities for other "brand licensee" branches. The Group bore the initial investment, is responsible for day-to-day management and retains the entire operating margin.

Lastly, 30 new brokers joined Mon Courtier Energie Groupe branches during the quarter. Their mission will be to develop the historic B2B brokerage business, as well as to support the advisory business, notably with the recent launch of "Energy Transition" services, which are expected to ramp up throughout 2024.

Charlie Evrard, Founder and CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, and Guillaume Rouaud, Deputy CEO, comment: "With this expansion of our brokerage network, we are continuing to implement the roadmap presented at the time of our IPO in May. The opening of these four new branches in different regions reflects our determination to cover the whole country efficiently. We would also like to welcome the 30 brokers who have joined us in recent weeks, with the ambition of continuing to grow our Group. These structuring developments will bear fruit in fiscal 2024, and are perfectly in line with our growth trajectory, which targets sales of more than €40m, operating income of around €5m and a network of over 40 branches by 2025."

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220675350/en/

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Charlie Evrard

Founder and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98