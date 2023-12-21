Senzime secures initial TetraGraph order from major New York metropolitan region university hospital group

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in algorithm-based patient monitoring solutions, today announces another major US hospital system deal. A New York metropolitan area-based university hospital group has placed an initial order for 36 TetraGraph systems with additional orders in pipeline for 2024.

"This is another great milestone for Senzime in the US market and an important contract and opening for us in the New York region. TetraGraph continues to be preferred by hospital systems that are now rapidly complying with the new clinical guidelines of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring. This hospital system has potential to exceed monitoring of 50,000 patients per year using our TetraSens sensors", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The new 2023 US and European clinical guidelines recommending quantitative neuromuscular monitoring during surgery continue to be implemented in clinical practice across academic, university, regional and local hospitals.

TetraGraph is a quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system that is used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals across the globe to help improve patient safety during and after surgery. TetraGraph helps anesthesiologists to accurately secure the right dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists, as well as indicates when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

