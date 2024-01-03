

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) is up over 70% at $22.26. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) is up over 72% at $5.00. Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is up over 46% at $5.95. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is up over 46% at $3.60. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is up over 41% at $5.41. TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is up over 29% at $6.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) is up over 14% at $26.10. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is up over 11% at $26.02. Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) is up over 10% at $2.99. Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) is up over 9% at $2.38. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is up over 6% at $5.16. Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) is up over 6% at $1.05. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) is up over 5% at $1.69.



In the Red



Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is down over 15% at $1.25. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is down over 13% at $2.00. Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is down over 12% at $2.92. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is down over 10% at $20.51. Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 10% at $3.41. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 10% at $2.68. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is down over 9% at $11.45. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) is down over 8% at $1.32. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is down over 7% at $6.32. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is down over 7% at $2.64.



