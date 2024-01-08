Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024

The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024



Das Instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024

The instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024



Das Instrument 0FS AU000000BAT1 BATTERY MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024

The instrument 0FS AU000000BAT1 BATTERY MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024



Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024

The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024



Das Instrument I8X NO0003070609 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024

The instrument I8X NO0003070609 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024