Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14 | Ticker-Symbol: IBE1
Tradegate
08.01.24
09:34 Uhr
12,040 Euro
+0,075
+0,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,03512,04509:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP
HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LTD0,175-100,00 %
IBERDROLA SA12,040+0,63 %
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA0,046+1,09 %
REPSOL SA13,605-1,91 %
WARATAH MINERALS LIMITED0,0610,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.