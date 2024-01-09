Separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in line with best governance practices:

Guillaume Rouaud becomes Group Chief Executive Officer

- Charlie Evrard remains Chairman of the Board of Directors

Strategic recruitment to roll out offering in Spain:

Joel Campos appointed Sales Director Spain

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces the evolution of its governance and the strengthening of its management team.

The Board of Directors, meeting on January 8, 2024, under the chairmanship of Charlie Evrard, founder of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, decided to change the Group's governance in order to meet the highest standards of corporate governance and to support its aggressive growth in France and abroad. The Board has therefore decided to separate the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect:

Guillaume Rouaud, previously Deputy CEO, has been appointed CEO. He will steer Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's development strategy in the context of strong profitable business growth (H1 2023 sales up +23% to €10.4m; H1 2023 operating income at €0.9m) and the roll-out of new offerings, particularly in energy transition, a major development focus in the years ahead.

Charlie Evrard, until now Chairman and CEO, will continue his mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and in this capacity, will continue to provide the Group with the benefit of his expertise by advising and supporting General Management, particularly on issues relating to the Group's development in Spain, Italy and Germany.

In this context, and in order to accelerate its penetration of the Spanish market and coordinate the local team currently comprising around ten employees, the Group announces the appointment of Joel Campos to the position of Sales Director Spain.

Joel Campos has over 15 years' experience in management positions, both commercial and technical, in the energy sector. From 2009 to 2016, Joel contributed to the development of Iberdola, one of the world's largest electricity producers, in the Spanish regions of Castilla y León and Navarra as Sales Director. He then continued his career as Sales and Business Development Director at Ahorralis (2016-2019), then at Kipin Energy, a Spanish energy broker specializing in renewable energies (2019-2022).

Joel Campos, Sales Director Spain for Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, said: "I'm delighted to be joining a group as innovative and dynamic as Mon Courtier Energie Groupe at a key moment in its rise to prominence in Spain. I intend to contribute with all my energy to its development in this market, which I master perfectly, and which has the potential to become one of the Group's growth drivers in terms of both brokerage activity and energy transition consulting."

Guillaume Rouaud, Group CEO, and Charlie Evrard, Founder and Chairman of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, commented: "Since the IPO in May 2023, our Group has continued to grow, with over the past six months the acquisition of 4,000 new customers, the opening of 3 new branches in France and the launch of innovative energy transition offers. This growth continues to be achieved within a framework of solid profitability. Our next challenge is to replicate this historically profitable model on an international scale, and the evolution of our governance is a further asset in achieving this. Our Group has been built progressively around talents and experts in the energy field, and we are particularly delighted to welcome Joel to the team to benefit from his expertise and grow Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in Spain, our first market outside France. All these developments are part of our shared determination to make our Group one of the leading B2B energy brokers in Europe, and we are more motivated than ever to achieve this ambitious goal."

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

