Das Instrument S9W CA8204391079 SHAWCOR LTD NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument S9W CA8204391079 SHAWCOR LTD NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument 5J9 SE0010831321 FLUICELL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument 5J9 SE0010831321 FLUICELL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument OMVI US6708755094 OMV AG ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument OMVI US6708755094 OMV AG ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument LWBA US5907171046 MESOBLAST SP.ADRS 144A/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument LWBA US5907171046 MESOBLAST SP.ADRS 144A/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument K6Q SE0003553130 WNTRESEARCH AB SK -,09 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument K6Q SE0003553130 WNTRESEARCH AB SK -,09 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024Das Instrument K0B0 SE0019070749 RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2024The instrument K0B0 SE0019070749 RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2024