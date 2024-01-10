Everest Global Plc - Completion of the Acquisition of Precious Link

10 January 2024

10 January 2024

Everest Global plc

("Everest" or the "Company")

Completion of the Acquisition of Precious Link (UK) Limited, a UK wine retailer

Following the announcement on 18 December 2023, whereby the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with PI Distribution Investment Ltd, to acquire the entire issued share capital of Precious Link (UK) Limited ("Precious Link"), a wine retailer in the Southeast of England, the Company is pleased to announce that all outstanding conditions have been met or waived by the Company and the transaction completed on 9 January 2024.

The Company has now issued the 12,500,000 new Ordinary Shares, agreed to be issued to PI Distribution Investment Ltd, as consideration for the entire issued share capital of Precious Link. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights in the Company is 77,388,855 ("Total Voting Rights"). No shares are held in treasury. The Total Voting Rights figure may now be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company intends to apply to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for such new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA (by way of a standard listing under Chapter 14 of the listing rules published by the FCA under section 73A of the FSMA as amended from time to time) and to the London Stock Exchange Group plc ("London Stock Exchange") for such new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). The Company will make a further announcement regarding the Admission of these new Ordinary Shares in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

