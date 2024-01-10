Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53
Stuttgart
10.01.24
08:03 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.01.2024
Oscillate Plc - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Oscillate is pleased to announce the appointment of Edwards Veeder (UK) Limited as its auditor with immediate effect. They succeed PKF Littlejohn LLP who were the previous auditors.

The appointment of Edwards Veeder (UK) Limited as auditor will be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at a General Meeting of the Company, to be convened in due course.

The previous auditor, PKF Littlejohn LLP, has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

Steve Xerri, Executive Director, commented: "The Board now considers that the Company's suite of advisers are suitable for a company of our size and relative simplicity."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796


