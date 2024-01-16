DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Acceleration of Growth in 2023 - Revenue: EUR5.6M (+44%)

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Acceleration of Growth in 2023 - Revenue: EUR5.6M (+44%) 16-Jan-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Acceleration of Growth in 2023 Revenue: EUR5.6M (+44%) Lisbon (Portugal) - January 16, 2024 - 1800 CET: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnémonique MLSMB), a global player in the world of sports marketing, announces an acceleration of its growth in 2023 Figures in EUR1000 Change at constant exchange rates 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Growth Revenue 5.568 3.861 44% +48%

Samba Digital achieved a turnover of EUR5.57M in 2023, a sharp increase of 44% compared to the same period for the previous year. At constant exchange rates, organic growth stood at 48%.

Strong momentum in all regions:

In 2023, Samba Digital accelerated its development in all regions of the world thanks to a global approach that perfectly meets today's challenges in digital sports marketing. The distribution by geographical area is approximately the same as in 2022 with a slight increase in French-speaking Europe.

The distribution by geographical area is as follows:

Figures in EUR1000 Francophone Europe UK and rest of world United States CA 2023 35% 47% 18% CA 2022 33% 47% 20% Outlook: Confirmation of the Operational Margin Target for 2023 and a targeted turnover of EUR10M for 2024 Despite a turnover slightly below its initial forecast linked to a one-off delay in projects for the following financial year, Samba Digital reiterates its confidence in achieving an operating result for 2023 of around EUR1.4M, an operating margin of 24%. For 2024, Samba Digital will continue its commercial efforts at a sustained pace with particularly dynamic news in the field of sports (the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France in the summer of 2024, etc.). At the same time, the company will continue its development in new regions, particularly in the Middle East. Thanks to an economic model favouring recurring subscription-type revenues and a high renewal rate for its customer contracts, Samba Digital is starting the year with a high level of backlog. The company is therefore targeting a 2024 turnover of EUR10M, showing organic growth of almost 70% for the upcoming financial year. As previously announced, Samba Digital also confirms its intention to request a transfer to Euronext Growth® Lisbon for the first half of 2024 followed by a dual listing of its shares in Paris. 1based on an even EUR/USD exchange

Next publication: Preliminary consolidated annual results for 2023 after market close on February 28 ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences around the world. The company is active on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company is also developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US Open, etc.), etc. Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms aimed at the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides content translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB Contacts:

Company

Samba Digital

Frédéric FAUSSER

frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com

Financial Communication

CapValue

Gilles BROQUELET

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

