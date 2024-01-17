Senzime expands its US commercial operations

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in algorithm-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its US-based sales team, the recruitment of a Vice President Global Marketing and relocation of its US headquarters from Boston to St. Louis, MO. The US expansion is the result of increased market demands for Senzime's products and solutions.

The market demand for neuromuscular monitoring solutions has accelerated by the recent clinical guidelines. Senzime has noted a rapid market and clinical shift and in 2023, the company secured several major hospital contracts.

"Following the increased demand, we have now expanded the commercial team across the US market with additional territory sales managers. Furthermore, I am delighted to welcome Michael Noble to our Executive Leadership Team as Vice President Global Marketing. Michael joins us following a successful marketing career in the patient monitoring division of Medtronic. The relocation of our US headquarters to scalable offices in St. Louis enables more rapid, cost-effective, and sustainable shipments to hospitals across the US. We have strong financial backing, but reduced overhead expenses actually makes this US commercial expansion cost-neutral," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The 2023 US and European clinical guidelines recommending quantitative neuromuscular monitoring during surgery continue to be implemented in clinical practice across academic, university, regional and local hospitals. Senzime's TetraGraph system is a quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system that meets the new guidelines and is used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals across the globe to help improve patient safety during and after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

