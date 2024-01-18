2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Achieves Record Deliveries of AI-Dedicated Servers in January 2024

STRASBOURG, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / 2CRSi (ISIN:FR0013341781), the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces record sales and deliveries of servers specialized for Artificial Intelligence.

As announced in autumn 2023, 2CRSi has put into production solutions, such as the Godì 1.8SR-NV8, integrating NVIDIA components specialized for Artificial Intelligence. Since this announcement, demand has far exceeded production. With the help of other manufacturers, such as Asus Computers and Giga Computing, 2CRSi can now deliver the products ordered.

As a result, a large number of servers, representing over 90 million USD (at list price) have been or are expected to be delivered in January 2024.

Customers are spread across three geographic zones: the United States, Europe and Singapore.

As a reminder, 2CRSi will present its objectives and strategy for the months and years ahead at 11:00 am on January 31, 2024, at the Maison de l'Alsace, avenue des Champs Elysées in Paris, France.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, ecoresponsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi:

2CRSi Jean-Philippe LLOBERA

Head of Communication

investors@2crsi.com

03 68 41 10 70 Actifin Stéphane Ruiz

Financial Communication

sruiz@actifin.fr

01 80 18 26 33 Actifin Michael Scholze

Financial press relations michael.scholze@actifin.fr

01 56 88 11 14



SOURCE: 2CRSi

View the original press release on accesswire.com