Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
26.03.2024 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: GTC NVIDIA 2024: A stronger relationship with Nvidia and a new sale for AI servers 
26-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
GTC NVIDIA 2024: A stronger relationship with Nvidia 
and a new sale for AI servers 
 
 
San Jose (USA), March 26, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, particularly dedicated to artificial intelligence, announces that it has 
strengthened its relationship with its partner NVIDIA, and has made the most of the GTC 2024 to finalize new sales of 
servers for artificial intelligence worth 29.3 MUSD. 
This year's GTC NVIDIA ("GPU Technology Conference") is a trade show organized by the leader in GPUs for Artificial 
Intelligence made its mark on the market with announcements on both the technical front and market growth prospects. 
The presence of 2CRSi's teams at the show not only enabled them to strengthen relations with the graphics chip giant, 
but also to express its immediate needs: a total of 500 HGX servers (i.e. 4,000 H100 chips) was estimated as the 
quantity required to satisfy 2CRSi's customers' demand. 
The show was also a commercial highlight, with the presence of most of international decision-makers, 2CRSi's customers 
and potential customers. It was only natural that, 2CRSi Corp sales teams were able to win new orders for GODì 
1.8SR-NV8 servers, dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. 
The order is worth around 29 MUSD (list price), with an option for two identical orders in both volume and value. The 
first order will be delivered before the end of the fiscal year, scheduled for the end of June 2024. 
"I would like to thank our partner Nvidia, and especially Mr. Jensen Huang, CEO and founder, for their welcome during 
this new GTC Nvidia 2024. The organization reflected the quality of their products: the excellence that makes this 
event the highlight of our market at the start of this year. I'd also like to thank the investors who supported us 
during our recent fund-raising, as this new order is the direct result of their participation." 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, 
eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now 
markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since 
June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
 
 
2CRSi 
           Seitosei.Actifin                 Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication             Financial press relations 
Communication    foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33                  01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces new orders for AI at GTC 2024 vEN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1867703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1867703 26-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

