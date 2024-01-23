Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.01.2024 | 19:31
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Samba Digital puts Artificial Intelligence at the heart of its development strategy

DJ Samba Digital puts Artificial Intelligence at the heart of its development strategy 

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital puts Artificial Intelligence at the heart of its development strategy 
23-Jan-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 PRESS RELEASE 
 
Samba Digital puts Artificial Intelligence 
 at the heart of its development strategy 
 
 
Lisbon (Portugal) - January 23, 2024 - 1800 CET: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnémonique MLSMB), a global player 
in the world of sports marketing, is accelerating its development by increasingly integrating Artificial Intelligence 
into its service offerings. This strategic innovation is expected to account for 20% of sales in 2024. 
 
The year 2023 was marked by strong growth, with sales up 44%, and benefited from the impact of a number of strategic 
initiatives. In January 2023, the company made a major breakthrough with the launch of TALENTISI®, the world's first 
collaborative platform dedicated to sports 'organisations. This ambitious initiative offered unprecedented access to a 
full range of services, including advanced Graphic & Design and Video & Motion Design solutions. 
 
Over the course of 2023, Samba Digital has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, investing 
over USD1M, entirely self-financed, in the enhancement of the TALENTISI® platform and in the revolutionary field of 
artificial intelligence applied to Graphic & Design. A dedicated team of 13 experts and consultants has been trained, 
focusing on the development of new modules, new functionalities and coordinating the delivery of high-end content to 
customers. The majority of this team comes from 'Força', the creative studio launched by Samba Digital in 2023, which 
last year already generated USD400K in sales. 
 
This strategic move towards integrating AI into all commercial offerings marks a major turning point for Samba Digital, 
which plans to officially launch all of these innovative services during the second quarter of 2024. The Força studio, 
which is spearheading this advance, anticipates potential revenues of USD2m in 2024, reflecting the strong market demand 
for creative and technologically advanced solutions in the sports marketing sector. This contribution will enable the 
company to achieve its sales target of EUR10m* in 2024. 
 
Frédéric Fausser, CEO of Samba Digital, comments: "The gradual adoption of artificial intelligence in our offerings is 
radically transforming our processes, from design and illustration through to video production. Currently, around 25% 
of our creative output benefits from AI. This integration is enabling us to significantly improve our creative 
capabilities and efficiency, from the initial sketches through to the most complex finishes." 
1based on an even EUR/USD exchange rate 
Next publication: Preliminary consolidated annual results for 2023 after market close on February 28 
 
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in 
their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences around the world. 
The company is active on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with 
the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French 
football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football 
(Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga. 
The company is also developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and 
FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US Open, etc.), etc. 
Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms aimed at the sports 
industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides content 
translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. 
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic 
model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its 
investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB 
 
Contacts: 
 
Company                Financial Communication 
Samba Digital             CapValue 
Frédéric FAUSSER            Gilles BROQUELET 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - PR développe son offre dans l'Intelligence Artificielle - 23012024 EN 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     US79589A1007 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1821329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1821329 23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2024 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.