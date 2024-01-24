Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
24.01.24
08:25 Uhr
2,330 Euro
+0,100
+4,48 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.01.2024 | 18:25
2CRSi SA: Green Data, a 2CRSi subsidiary, signs a hosting contract with Ranch Computing for several hundred immersed servers!

24-Jan-2024 / 17:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Green Data, a 2CRSi subsidiary, signs a hosting contract with Ranch Computing for several hundred immersed servers! 
Strasbourg (France), January 24, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), the leading designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces that its subsidiary Green Data has signed a contract 
with Ranch Computing to host 400 server units, mainly in immersion cooling. 
Green Data, 2CRSi's subsidiary dedicated to datacenter cutting-edge technologies, offers Colocation/Hosting, 
Compute-as-a-service and Heat Reuse Management services in its datacenter in Nanterre. What sets Green Data apart is 
the fact that it has three zones in its building, one dedicated to high-performance air cooling, a second to direct 
liquid cooling and a third to immersion cooling. Ranch Computing has chosen this mix of efficient technologies. 
Ranch Computing has been the French leader in online rendering for 15 years. Its recognized expertise and the 
reliability of its solutions, adapted to all sizes of graphics companies, enable it to offer its services on the most 
high-performance GPU and CPU servers on the market. 
To support its growth, Ranch Computing approached 2CRSi to consider a massive deployment of servers. Green Data's teams 
put together a tailor-made offer, resulting in the signature of a purchase order for the hosting of 400 server rack 
units over 36 months, with the customer favoring immersion cooling solutions. While this contract adds up to the latest 
successes in Green Data's strategy, it represents sales in excess of 1.5 million euros over the period. In addition to 
the figures, this contract marks a promising French collaboration with a major, highly-demanding player, which has now 
concretely backed up its expansion with 2CRSi cooling technologies. 
As a reminder, 2CRSi will present its objectives and strategy for the months and years ahead at 11:00 am on January 31, 
2024, at the Maison de l'Alsace, avenue des Champs Elysées. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance 
computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on 
the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in 
November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi        Actifin            Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Stéphane Ruiz         Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication    Financial press relations 
Head of       sruiz@actifin.fr       michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
Communication    01 80 18 26 33        01 56 88 11 14 
investors@2crsi.com 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces the hosting of 400 server rack units at Green Data 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1822367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1822367 24-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
